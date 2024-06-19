Chinese researchers find mental well-being key to healthy aging

Xinhua) 09:00, June 19, 2024

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have found that mental well-being is associated with healthy aging regardless of socioeconomic status and it plays an important role in promoting longevity and resilience in aging, the China Science Daily reported Tuesday.

The research team from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine analyzed the effects of mental health on various aging outcomes using publicly available genetic data from populations of European descent.

The analysis of multiple datasets, including one with up to 2.3 million people, showed that individuals with better mental well-being tended to experience healthier aging, characterized by increased resilience, higher self-rated health levels and greater longevity.

The researchers also found that income, education and occupation are all related to better mental health, with increased income having the strongest association. In addition, reducing sedentary lifestyles and smoking, along with increasing the intake of cheese and fruit, may contribute to better mental well-being and healthier aging.

The findings underscored the necessity of integrating mental health support into public health policy and aging research. The research team also noted that interventions to promote mental health may be a viable strategy to enhance healthy aging across different groups of people.

The study was published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)