Wednesday, July 03, 2024

China-Kazakhstan relations at a glance

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:18, July 03, 2024

China and Kazakhstan had fruitful cooperation in various areas over the past years, with the Belt and Road Initiative as the main focus, bringing benefit to the two peoples.

 

 

