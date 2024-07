We Are China

Chinese, Kazakh national flags seen hoisted in Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 09:27, July 03, 2024

Chinese and Kazakh national flags are seen hoisted in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

