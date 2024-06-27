Bustling night market boosts consumption, economic growth in C China’s Hunan

People's Daily Online) 16:39, June 27, 2024

As darkness falls, the hustle and bustle of a night market form a unique scene in central China’s Hunan Province.

The brightly lit night market attracts tourists, especially young people, to the delectable local snacks and lively atmosphere. “I come here especially to have a bite of Hunan’s authentic snacks,” a tourist from Guangdong told reporters.

In recent years, a batch of popular night consumption attractions have sprung up in Changsha, the capital city of Hunan, under policy guidance and the active innovation, making the city a representative of the booming night economy and appealing to tourists across the country.

In China, the night economy has become a new driving force to boost economic growth in cities, showcasing the country’s vigorous consumption vitality. The prosperity of the night economy and the rise of cultural tourism complement each other to bring tourists more colorful night life experiences.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

