Ni Hao China | The not forbidden Forbidden City

15:20, June 27, 2024 By Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan, Kou Jie, Xian Jiangnan ( People's Daily Online

In this episode of "Ni Hao China," American students embark on a time travel adventure at the Forbidden City in Beijing, immersing themselves in the historical practices of Chinese art. What awaits them at the Forbidden City? Watch the video to find out!

Recently, Dozens of American students from Indiana University and Kutztown University in Pennsylvania embarked on a two-week journey in China to explore Chinese landscapes, culture and technological achievements. This tour, part of the "Discover China" program hosted by Beijing Foreign Studies University, aimed to provide a window for American youth to know about a real china.

(Intern Wang Lin contributed to this story.)

