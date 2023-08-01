Forbidden City remains free of flooding thanks to sound drainage system
The Inner Golden River is seen inside the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
As the city of Beijing was hit by rainstorms in recent days, the Forbidden City remained free of flooding thanks to the sound drainage system.
The system, first built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), still retains ancient rain ditches adding up to 15 kilometers in length, 13 kilometers of which are hidden. All those ditches lead to the Inner Golden River connected to the surrounding moat outside the Forbidden City as well as the Outer Golden River and the Zhonghai-Nanhai water systems.
The foundation of the Forbidden City follows the sloping terrain of Beijing, which is higher in the north and lower in the south. It is also higher along the central axis and lower on both wings, which is ideal for natural drainage.
Rainwater is spilt from gargoyles in the shape of Chi, a legendary dragon in Chinese culture, inside the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A shoal of koi carp swim in the Inner Golden River inside the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A journalist works in rainfall inside the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
The Forbidden City is seen in rainfall in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
