Impressive ancient wisdom of Forbidden City water drainage
(People's Daily App) 15:23, July 28, 2023
How does the water drainage work at the Forbidden City?
For more than six centuries, dragon-head water spouts have effectively drained excess rainwater. Despite the rain pouring down in Beijing on Saturday, visitors could still enjoy a spectacular view of the Forbidden City as this ancient but smart drainage design saved them from wading through water or getting stuck.
