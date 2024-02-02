Exhibition "Zimingzhong: Clockwork Treasures from China's Forbidden City" held in London
People visit the exhibition "Zimingzhong: Clockwork Treasures from China's Forbidden City," in London, Britain, Feb. 1, 2024. An exhibition opened at the Science Museum in London on Thursday, featuring 23 resplendent mechanical clocks, called zimingzhong, on loan from the Palace Museum in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photos
