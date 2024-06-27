Hong Kong trams: A 'calling card' moving beyond 120 years

People's Daily Online) 13:45, June 27, 2024

The trams in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, affectionately called "Ding Ding" by the locals due to their distinctive bell sound at stops, have been a part of the city's landscape for 120 years since their introduction in 1904.

These iconic vehicles run through Hong Kong's busiest blocks as well as old neighborhoods, witnessing the city's transformation over the decades while maintaining consistently low fares and a leisurely speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

In a city known for its fast-paced lifestyle, the trams offer a slow-moving respite. They carry the collective memories of local residents and serve as a moving "calling card" of the city in the eyes of tourists.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)