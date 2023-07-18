China-made hydrogen-powered smart tram exported to Malaysia

CHANGSHA, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A hydrogen-powered smart tram independently developed in China has departed from its production site in the city of Zhuzhou in central China's Hunan Province, at the start of its export journey to Malaysia.

The tram was developed by CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Research Institute Co., Ltd., and will be shipped from the port of Shanghai to Malaysia in the coming days.

It will be used for urban transport services in Kuching, capital of Sarawak in Malaysia, the company said.

The smart tram is the first to adopt a hydrogen energy power system, which has the advantages of longer driving range and shorter refueling time, as well as energy saving and environmental protection.

It has been upgraded through intelligent design, which is in line with the needs of Malaysia in achieving a zero-emission and intelligent public transport system.

After arriving in Malaysia, the tram will be tested in Kuching for three months, according to the company.

The successful deployment of the smart tram in Malaysia will effectively alleviate the traffic congestion in Kuching, bringing a reliable, efficient and modern mode of travel to the locals. It will also help China's smart manufacturing serve the countries along the Belt and Road.

