China's Xiamen Airlines launches new route connecting Chongqing, Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua) 10:31, May 16, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Xiamen Airlines has opened a new direct route from China's Chongqing Municipality to Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur.

The route's maiden flight touched down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 on Monday, with the passengers welcomed by Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing, Tourism Malaysia Director-General Ammar Abd Ghapar, Xiamen Airlines general manager in Malaysia Gao Yashuang and Zhang Jiexin, the director of the China Cultural Center in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia welcomes tourists from China and expects more direct flights from other Chinese cities, said Tiong King Sing.

Ammar said there would be more direct and charter flights from China to Malaysia through strategic collaborations between various airlines as Malaysia targets 5 million arrivals from China in 2023.

The new direct flight will fly four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, bringing more convenience to the people of the two countries by bridging the economic and cultural exchanges and investment, Tourism Malaysia said in a statement.

