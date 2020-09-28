Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China’s first line for new energy trams completed

(People's Daily Online)    15:28, September 28, 2020

The construction of the Huangpu tram line 1 for new energy trams, the first of its kind in China, was completed on Sept. 26, according to China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), the country’s largest rolling-stock manufacturer.

A tram goes for a test run on the Huangpu tram line 1 in Huangpu district, Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong province. (Photo/Meng Fanrui)

The 14.4-km tram track in Huangpu district, Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong province was undertook by China Railway 22nd Bureau Group Co., Ltd., a CRCC subsidiary.

With super-capacitor energy storage and lithium-titanate batteries, the trams can be charged in less than 30 seconds at each stop, using the time passengers get on and off, and can operate without external wires on the line.

Making it easy for passengers, the trams also use a low-floor design.

A tram goes for a test run on the Huangpu tram line 1 in Huangpu district, Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong province. (Photo/Meng Fanrui) 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York