China’s first line for new energy trams completed

The construction of the Huangpu tram line 1 for new energy trams, the first of its kind in China, was completed on Sept. 26, according to China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), the country’s largest rolling-stock manufacturer.

A tram goes for a test run on the Huangpu tram line 1 in Huangpu district, Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong province. (Photo/Meng Fanrui)

The 14.4-km tram track in Huangpu district, Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong province was undertook by China Railway 22nd Bureau Group Co., Ltd., a CRCC subsidiary.

With super-capacitor energy storage and lithium-titanate batteries, the trams can be charged in less than 30 seconds at each stop, using the time passengers get on and off, and can operate without external wires on the line.

Making it easy for passengers, the trams also use a low-floor design.

A tram goes for a test run on the Huangpu tram line 1 in Huangpu district, Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong province. (Photo/Meng Fanrui)