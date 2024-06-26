Chinese dairy innovation brings benefits to world: experts

Yun Zhanyou (2nd R), vice president of Chinese dairy giant Yili Group, speaks at the Global Dairy Congress in London, Britain, on June 25, 2024. The 17th annual Global Dairy Congress, held on June 25 and 26, features sessions on topics such as global dairy markets, sustainability, and innovation in dairy products. The World Dairy Innovation Awards 2024 was presented at the event, and Chinese dairy giant Yili Group won four out of 17 awards for dairy innovation. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

LONDON, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's advancements in dairy and food technology are set to bring opportunities and benefits to the global market, said experts at an industry event on Tuesday.

The 17th annual Global Dairy Congress, held on June 25 and 26, features sessions on topics such as global dairy markets, sustainability, and innovation in dairy products. The World Dairy Innovation Awards 2024 was presented at the event, and Chinese dairy giant Yili Group won four out of 17 awards for dairy innovation.

Richard Hall, chairman of consulting firm Zenith Global, said at the conference that China's advancements in dairy and food technology are gifts to the world.

Yun Zhanyou, vice president of Yili Group, told Xinhua that Yili has established 15 innovation centers globally, integrating international intellectual resources to enhance its research and development capabilities.

Judith Bryans, chief executive of industry organization Dairy UK, highlighted the growing opportunities for international dairy companies due to the UK's aging population, which increases the need for personalized nutrition and protein-rich tasty products.

She said: "Innovative products from China could rejuvenate the UK's dairy market, injecting new impetus for innovation."

As one of the largest dairy groups globally, Yili Group has 15 research and innovation centers and 81 production centers worldwide, with products sold in over 60 countries and regions.

