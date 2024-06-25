China confident of achieving annual growth target: premier

Xinhua) 10:59, June 25, 2024

DALIAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China is confident of achieving the annual economic growth target of around 5 percent, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday.

Li made the remarks when addressing the opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian.

