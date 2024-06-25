China committed to addressing climate change: premier
DALIAN, June 25 (Xinhua) - China is committed to addressing climate change and has been proactively developing green industries such as new energy, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday.
Li made the remarks when addressing the opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian.
The rapid rise of China's new industries has been in line with the global trend of technological revolution and green development, Li said.
Electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products produced by Chinese companies have not only met domestic demand but also enriched the global market supply. This has alleviated global inflationary pressures and made a positive contribution to global efforts in addressing climate change, Li said.
