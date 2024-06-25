China has unique comparative advantages to foster new industries: premier

Xinhua) 10:57, June 25, 2024

DALIAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The rapid rise of new industries in China lies in its unique comparative advantages such as ultra-large market with a population of over 1.4 billion, complete industrial system, abundant human resources, diverse application scenarios, and consumers' high acceptance of new technologies, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday.

Li made the remarks when addressing the opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian.

Besides, the continuous emergence of economies of scale can effectively dilute the cost of enterprise innovation, accommodate different technological routes, and foster the growth of business models, Li added.

