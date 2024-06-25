Chinese premier addresses opening plenary of Summer Davos

Xinhua) 10:54, June 25, 2024

DALIAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening plenary of the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in northeast China's coastal city of Dalian on Tuesday.

Featuring the theme "Next Frontiers for Growth," the event, held from June 25 to 27, is gathering some 1,600 leading figures from the public and private sectors across nearly 80 countries and regions to jointly explore new drivers and pathways for global economic growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)