In pics: men's speed of sport climbing at Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest

Xinhua) 09:44, June 24, 2024

Long Jianguo of China competes during the qualification of men's speed of sport climbing at the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Zachary Hammer of the United States reacts during the qualification of men's speed of sport climbing at the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Yasukawa Jun (R) of Japan celebrates during the qualification of men's speed of sport climbing at the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Zhang Liang of China competes during the qualification of men's speed of sport climbing at the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

