Zhou Yafei wins the women's speed climbing title

(People's Daily App) 15:45, May 20, 2024

China's 20-year-old rock climber Zhou Yafei finished the final race with a time of 6.54 seconds to win her first world title at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai on May 19, 2024.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)