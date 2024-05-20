Home>>
Zhou Yafei wins the women's speed climbing title
(People's Daily App) 15:45, May 20, 2024
China's 20-year-old rock climber Zhou Yafei finished the final race with a time of 6.54 seconds to win her first world title at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai on May 19, 2024.
Photos
