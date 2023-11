Highlights of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023

November 13, 2023

First placed Deng Lijuan (C) of China, second placed Jeong Jimin (L) of South Korea and third placed Rajiah Sallsabillah of Indonesia pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of Women Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Deng Lijuan of China competes during the Final of Women Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 against Jeong Jimin of South Korea in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Deng Lijuan (L) of China competes against Jeong Jimin of South Korea during the Final of Women Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Deng Lijuan (L) of China celebrates after the Final of Women Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 against Jeong Jimin of South Korea in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Deng Lijuan of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony after the Final of Women Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 against Jeong Jimin of South Korea in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

First placed Deng Lijuan (C) of China waves during the awarding ceremony after the Final of Women Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 against Jeong Jimin of South Korea in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Rahmad Adi Mulyono of Indonesia competes during the Final of Men Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Rahmad Adi Mulyono (L) of Indonesia competes with his compatriot Katibin Kiromal during the Final of Men Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

First placed Rahmad Adi Mulyono (C) of Indonesia, second placed Katibin Kiromal (L) of Indonesia and third placed Omasa Ryo of Japan pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony after the Final of Men Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Wu Peng (L) of China competes with Omasa Ryo of Japan during the third place match of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Rahmad Adi Mulyono (L) of Indonesia reacts after winning over his compatriot Katibin Kiromal during the Final of Men Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Wu Peng (L) of China competes with Omasa Ryo of Japan during the third place match of Men Speed of IFSC Asian Qualifier Jakarta 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

