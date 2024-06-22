Leading publishers to promote Chinese academic books to global markets

Xinhua) 15:01, June 22, 2024

Guests pose for a group photo after signing a strategic partnership framework agreement between Springer Nature and World Publishing Corporation (WPC) at the 30th Beijing International Book Fair in Beijing, capital of China, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Zhao)

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing 30th Beijing International Book Fair is seeing increased cooperation between domestic and foreign publishing institutions to facilitate the international dissemination of China's scientific research and academic achievements.

Springer Nature and the Beijing-based World Publishing Corporation (WPC) signed a strategic partnership framework agreement at the fair on Friday, pledging to strengthen two-way copyright cooperation involving multiple disciplines.

The WPC is a professional sci-tech publishing house under the China Publishing Group.

Previously, cooperation between the two publishers mainly involved introducing Springer Nature's English-language publications to the Chinese market.

With the new arrangement, Springer Nature is exploring more opportunities in the opposite direction, seeking to translate Chinese research achievements into English and promote them to the international book market, said Niels Peter Thomas, the publisher's managing director of books.

"China has rapidly become a global leader in research output, demonstrating remarkable growth and influence in various academic disciplines," said Thomas, adding that the partnership will enhance Springer Nature's ability to disseminate Chinese scholarly work to a global audience and bring international research to China.

Chinese and foreign publishers are also undertaking cooperation in other forms, such as co-publishing, to promote academic achievements from China.

People attend the 30th Beijing International Book Fair in Beijing, capital of China, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

At last year's fair, Wiley signed an agreement with the Chemical Industry Press, announcing that the two companies will work together to publish more than 20 academic books authored by leading experts and scholars in China's scientific and technological innovation field in the next five years, aiming to enhance the visibility and influence of Chinese wisdom.

And, just one year later, Wiley has presented six Chinese authors with certificates of recognition awarded to "excellent book authors."

Similar cooperation also covers the humanities and social sciences. At this year's fair, Princeton University Press and Peking University's Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences launched the "Princeton-Wenyan China Lecture Series," which will facilitate the publication of books in English. They also co-hosted the "Globalizing Chinese Scholarship through Books" panel discussion.

The 30th Beijing International Book Fair has gathered approximately 1,600 exhibitors from 71 countries and regions, with nearly 66 percent of the exhibitors from abroad.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)