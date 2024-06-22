Chinese academic institutions lead Nature Index 2024 Research Leaders rankings

Xinhua) 10:03, June 22, 2024

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has topped the Nature Index 2024 Research Leaders rankings, with six Chinese universities also ranking among the top 10, according to the CAS website.

Nature Index's 2024 Research Leaders, previously known as the Annual Tables, has ranked the leading institutions and countries in the field of natural and health sciences based on their output in Nature Index journals in 2023.

CAS ranked first globally in chemistry, physical sciences, and earth and environmental sciences, and second in biological sciences.

Six Chinese universities also landed in the top 10: the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, the University of Science and Technology of China, Peking University, Nanjing University, Zhejiang University and Tsinghua University.

In the country rankings, China took the lead in high-quality research output in 2023, followed by the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and France.

Nature Index is an open database of author affiliations and institutional relationships. The 2024 Research Leaders were determined based on research output within 145 high-quality natural-science and health-science journals.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)