Trending in China | Summer Solstice flavors

(People's Daily App) 16:06, June 21, 2024

As the Summer Solstice marks the longest day of the year and the start of shorter daylight hours, it ushers in the true essence of summer. Let's explore the delicious foods cherished in celebration of this solar event. (Video source: kuaishou; text compiled by Li Yunrou)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Zhong Wenxing)