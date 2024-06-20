In pics: Picturesque scenery of ecological white tea garden in Jing'an, E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:46, June 20, 2024

An ecological white tea garden forms whorls like fingerprints in Renshou township, Jing'an county, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Shi Yu)

An ecological white tea garden forms whorls like fingerprints in Renshou township, Jing'an county, east China's Jiangxi Province.

White tea is a characteristic advantageous industry in Jing'an county, which is home to 54,000 mu (3,600 hectares) of white tea gardens.

In recent years, the county has encouraged farmers to develop the white tea industry while introducing tea processing companies to boost the employment of farmers, bringing prosperity to local tea farmers.

It has also explored new paths for building white tea brands and integrating the tea industry with tourism, helping increase farmers' incomes and advance rural revitalization.

