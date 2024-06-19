Companies prepare well to cope with surging demand during China's mid-year shopping spree
People walk past a promotional slogan of "618" shopping festival at a shopping mall in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. During the country's mid-year shopping spree, known as the "618" shopping festival, e-commerce and logistics companies, as well as online and offline enterprises, have prepared well to cope with the surging demand. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a view of a small parcel processing area of SF Express in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Workers sort parcels at a transit hub of SF Express in Tianjin, north China, June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a promotional slogan of "618" shopping festival at a shopping mall in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
A worker sorts parcels at a transit hub of SF Express in Tianjin, north China, June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A worker prepares for shipment at a food enterprise in Xiaoshun Township of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 17, 2024. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)
Workers package products at a food enterprise in Xiaoshun Township of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2024. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)
Workers work at a warehouse in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2024. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)
A livestreamer sells products via livestream in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2024. (Photo by Yang Wukui/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a view of an express logistics park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)
A worker sorts products at a food enterprise in Xiaoshun Township of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2024. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)
