Companies prepare well to cope with surging demand during China's mid-year shopping spree

June 19, 2024

People walk past a promotional slogan of "618" shopping festival at a shopping mall in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. During the country's mid-year shopping spree, known as the "618" shopping festival, e-commerce and logistics companies, as well as online and offline enterprises, have prepared well to cope with the surging demand. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a view of a small parcel processing area of SF Express in Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Workers sort parcels at a transit hub of SF Express in Tianjin, north China, June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a promotional slogan of "618" shopping festival at a shopping mall in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

A worker sorts parcels at a transit hub of SF Express in Tianjin, north China, June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A worker prepares for shipment at a food enterprise in Xiaoshun Township of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 17, 2024. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

Workers package products at a food enterprise in Xiaoshun Township of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2024. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

Workers work at a warehouse in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2024. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

A livestreamer sells products via livestream in Longquan Township of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 18, 2024. (Photo by Yang Wukui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 18, 2024 shows a view of an express logistics park in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

A worker sorts products at a food enterprise in Xiaoshun Township of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2024. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

