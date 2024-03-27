Launch of shopping festival, promotional activities for S China's Guangxi to be held in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 16:20, March 27, 2024

The launch of an annual shopping festival and a series of activities aimed at promoting featured products from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will be held in Beijing on March 28.

Photo shows tea leaves harvested in Longsheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

At the ceremony, Guangxi will release policies tailored for a better consumer experience featuring higher quality and greater convenience, including a trade-in policy for consumers to exchange old products for new ones.

It will launch the first overseas UnionPay card named after Guangxi together with Chinese card payment giant China UnionPay to improve the foreigners' consumer experience in the region.

Photo shows a bowl of Luosifen, or river snail rice noodles, a specialty dish from South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region)

The ceremony will also highlight the key industries of Guangxi, such as tea, automobiles, liquor, and fruits. Many local specialties and time-honored local brands will be promoted at the event through theatrical performances and interactive dialogues.

In the meantime, top e-commerce livestreamers with over 10 million followers will promote products from Guangxi at special livestreams dedicated to the region.

The ceremony will be live-streamed by the official accounts of People's Daily Online on major Chinese short video sharing platforms.

