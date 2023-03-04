Home>>
Shoppers buy overseas goods from home
(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 04, 2023
Bonded e-commerce empowers consumers to shop online for overseas products and await delivery without worrying about whether or not the goods are fake.
(Source: Information Office of the International Department of CPC)
