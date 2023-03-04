Languages

Archive

Saturday, March 04, 2023

Home>>

Shoppers buy overseas goods from home

(People's Daily App) 15:35, March 04, 2023

Bonded e-commerce empowers consumers to shop online for overseas products and await delivery without worrying about whether or not the goods are fake.

(Source: Information Office of the International Department of CPC)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories