Diverse compound shops intrigue youngsters

CHONGQING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- When Xu Chenxu was looking for a shop that went viral on social media recently in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, he was led into an old residential compound by his navigation software.

"I was wondering if I had gone the wrong way," said the tourist, who was confused by the unexpected location of the popular store.

Shops tucked in residential areas are gaining traction in Chongqing, as many of them offer unique and more personalized experiences compared to typical mall shopping.

From vintage toy shops to niche bookstores, these hidden gems are drawing visitors seeking cultural and artistic experiences, while also transforming old compounds into thriving hubs.

The shop Xu looked for is called "Dream Box," which mainly sells vintage toys and cultural and creative products. It is located in Jiazhou Garden, one of the first residential compounds in Chongqing to have high-floor buildings.

To many local residents, such old compounds best represent Chongqing as a city of hustle and bustle.

"Here is a normal and even somewhat decrepit compound when looked at from the outside, but the shop inside pleasantly surprised me," Xu said, adding that it felt like being in a fairytale world when he strolled around within the store.

"Unlike many monotonous stores in shopping malls, compound shops stand out with diverse and unique features, as different owners design the shops according to their own ideas," said 25-year-old shop owner Ouyang Haoran.

Ouyang and her friends have collected vintage toys over a long period of time, and in 2021 they opened the shop with the intention of sharing their interests with more people. The store later became a popular destination on Xiaohongshu, a lifestyle platform in China, with one of the founders' accounts gaining over 50,000 followers there.

Lei Tianming, a visitor from east China's Anhui Province, noted that visiting such shops is more like an exploration focused on the process, which is quite different from the experience of going to a mall.

"The diverse styles of these shops inspire a sense of wonder in people, and they don't feel bored," Lei said.

Huang Li, 37, a café owner in Jiazhou Garden, had an ambitious plan to transform the compound into "the most artistic compound in Chongqing" as she regained confidence seeing an upsurge of visitors after the optimization of COVID-19 responses.

The blueprint she drew up gained immediate support from 11 other shops in the compound, including clothing stores and restaurants. "The increase in visitors speaks volumes for the fact that we are on track," said Huang.

Another shop located in a compound in Chongqing's Jiangbei District, named "Anonymous Bookstore," has recently intrigued a bevy of youngsters in pursuit of food for thought.

Mo Bi, 33, owner of the bookstore, worked in the real estate sector until seven years ago. She admitted that it is an adventure to open and run a bookstore, since the everyday routine can be somewhat trivial, while there is also the challenge of getting by on a meager income.

Fortunately, the rent in the compound is far lower than in busy malls and avenues, and the popularity of the store has blossomed beyond her expectations.

The books in Mo's store are usually niche ones enjoyed by her, such as books about feminism, but to her surprise, these books attract many like-minded youngsters. "Many books have been snapped up since the Spring Festival," she said.

"So many books never seen before are a feast for my eyes, and I love to read in such an environment with a flavor of life," said one of the regulars.

Mo occasionally organizes activities for the youngsters to exchange ideas, and some end up staying at the store into the small hours.

"When I see the readers losing themselves in my books, I believe all my endeavors and efforts are worth it," said Mo.

