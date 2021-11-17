Home>>
Beijing's package volume hits 200 mln pieces during Singles' Day shopping fest
(Xinhua) 15:48, November 17, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's package volume hit 206 million pieces during this year's Singles' Day shopping spree that lasted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, according to the city's postal administration Wednesday.
The total volume saw a year-on-year rise of 18 percent, with the average daily delivery surpassing 13 million pieces, said the administration.
To cope with the surging demand, over 9,000 workers, 3,360 vehicles, and one cargo plane have been additionally mobilized to beef up delivery.
Anti-epidemic measures have also been enhanced including regular nucleic acid testing and COVID-19 vaccination. The two-shot vaccination rate of workers in the delivery sector has reached 99.9 percent.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s Single’s Day, the world’s biggest shopping event booms, braves headwinds
- Double 11 sales maintain momentum, as industry overhaul shows effect
- Gen Zers backbone of Singles Day shopping bonanza
- 12th Singles Day festival marked by less flash and more rational shopping
- Chinese consumers snap up goodies on Singles' Day shopping fest
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.