China's railways up logistics for annual online shopping spree
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's railway stations are stepping up logistics services to meet the usually surging delivery demand during the annual November online shopping bonanza.
A total of 31 railway stations have developed high-speed railway express delivery services for this year's online shopping season, adding up the community's tally to 280 stations nationwide.
Meanwhile, various express services catering to cold chains and different delivery-speed demands are available.
These services will last from Nov. 1 to Nov. 20, the peak delivery period for the popular shopping festival, also known as "Double 11."
During last year's "Double 11," the country's postal stations and express firms delivered some 6.3 billion parcels from Nov. 1 to Nov. 16, up 16.2 percent yearly.
