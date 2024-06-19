Green rice planting and smart farming propel agricultural development in China

Xinhua) 08:20, June 19, 2024

A villager works in the rice field near Chaohu Lake in Huailin Township of Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, June 17, 2024. In recent years, local authorities in Chaohu Lake in east China's Anhui Province and Datong Lake in central China's Hunan Province have promoted green rice planting and smart farming through fertilizer reduction and efficiency improvement, prevention and control of diseases and pests, and the establishment of smart agricultural platforms, so as to improve agricultural development. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A plant protection drone works at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A villager works in the rice field near Chaohu Lake in Huailin Township of Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An autonomous rice transplanter works at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An autonomous rice transplanter works at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2024 shows a plant protection drone working at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Staff members transport seedlings at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Staff members set up an autonomous rice transplanter at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An autonomous rice transplanter works at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows an autonomous rice transplanter working at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Staff members transport seedlings at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An autonomous rice transplanter works at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows the rice field near Chaohu Lake in Huailin Township of Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows an agricultural machinery working in the rice field near Chaohu Lake in Huailin Township of Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows villagers transplanting seedlings in the rice field near Chaohu Lake in Huailin Township of Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows villagers working in the rice field near Chaohu Lake in Huailin Township of Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2024 shows a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Villagers work in the rice field near Chaohu Lake in Huailin Township of Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2024 shows a plant protection drone working at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A villager transplants seedlings in the rice field near Chaohu Lake in Huailin Township of Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member monitors the condition of the smart planting fields in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An agricultural machinery works in the rice field near Chaohu Lake in Huailin Township of Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows an agricultural machinery working in the rice field near Chaohu Lake in Huailin Township of Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member arranges seedlings at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

