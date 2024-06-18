"The Three-Body Problem" expected to see mega-budget film adaptation

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- "The Three-Body Problem," a sci-fi magnum opus by Liu Cixin, will enjoy "limitless" investment in its movie adaptation project, its production company said Tuesday.

The widely-anticipated film adaptation will be loyal to the original story while placing no upper limit on investment, Wang Changtian, chairman of Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd., said at a forum during the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

It was previously announced during the SIFF that acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou will lead the film adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem," considered a milestone in Chinese sci-fi literature.

Wang said the company had discussed the project with Zhang for many years before he finally agreed to join.

Zhao Jilong, CEO of the copyright holder Three-Body Universe Cultural Development Co., Ltd., expressed hope that the project could eventually produce a movie series.

The film adaptation will be jointly developed by Beijing Enlight Media and Three-Body Universe, which manages the copyright of "The Three-Body Problem," except for the original book publication.

Hugo Award winner Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy "The Three-Body Problem" has been translated into more than 30 languages. It was previously adapted into animation, television and radio dramas.

Zhang, who is now in his 70s, has won dozens of awards around the world. His directorial works include "Red Sorghum," "Hero" and "The Great Wall."

