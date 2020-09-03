Chinese science fiction "The Three-Body Problem" to be adapted as Netflix original series

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Netflix has been granted the rights from the Chinese fiction The Three-Body Universe and Yoozoo Group to produce the English-language series adaptation and have assembled a talented and thoughtful creative team, according to an announcement by the company's executive.

"I'm pleased to announce that the Hugo Award-winning The Three-Body Problem and its two sequels are coming to Netflix as a series," Vice President of the company's Original Series Drama Peter Friedlander said in the announcement.

"The first time I read The Three-Body Problem trilogy, it changed what science fiction meant to me forever," he noted.

The Chinese writer Liu Cixin has joined as a consulting producer alongside Ken Liu, who wrote the English translation for The Three-Body Problem and Death's End. "Having Cixin and Ken involved will help ensure that the spirit of the books remains intact," the announcement said.

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," said Liu, adding that the story considers the fate of humankind as a whole, transcending time and the confines of nations, cultures and races.

"It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix," Liu said.

The team starts with writers and executive producers David Benioff & D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones), and Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood), who have experience tackling ambitious sagas over time and space, as well as executive producers Rian Johnson and producing partner Ram Bergman (Looper, Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi), the announcement said.

According to writers and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Liu's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series they have read. "We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."

"It's a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction. The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes - all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory," said the writer and executive producer Alexander Woo.