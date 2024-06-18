Home>>
Hong Kong stock exchange to stay open during severe weather
(Xinhua) 14:42, June 18, 2024
HONG KONG, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong stock exchange will no longer suspend trading during typhoons and other severe weather conditions from Sept. 23, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive John Lee said on Tuesday.
