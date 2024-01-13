China to optimize securities regulation further

Xinhua) 09:37, January 13, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Friday vowed more efforts to optimize securities regulation.

The CSRC and stock exchanges will continue to enhance initial public offering regulation, improve the quality of listed companies from the source, and carry out good counter-cyclical adjustment work, commission official Yan Bojin told a press conference.

Last year, the CSRC revised relevant rules and clarified guidance for cash dividends further to improve cash dividend levels, CSRC official Guo Ruiming said at the press conference.

The dividends of companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses have increased over the past five years, with cumulative dividends of 8.4 trillion yuan (about 1.18 trillion U.S. dollars), which exceeded the financing total.

By the end of November 2023, individual pension accounts had invested a total of 5.76 billion yuan into the pension fund, CSRC official Lin Xiaozheng said, adding that the CSRC will urge fund managers to optimize individual pension management and services steadily, and introduce more investment products that meet individual pension needs.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)