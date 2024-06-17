Improved coastal environment makes Xiamen a good habitat for birds

People's Daily Online) 13:26, June 17, 2024

Terns are spotted at an embankment along the Island Ring East Road in Siming district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Ke Yukun)

Flocks of terns recently gathered at an embankment along the Island Ring East Road in Siming district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, creating a beautiful sight against the backdrop of the blue sea and sky.

According to a staff member from the city's natural resources and planning bureau, the flocks consist of six species of terns, including the greater crested tern, which is under second-class state protection in China.

Terns migrate to tropical and subtropical oceans for winter every year. The improved coastal environment in Xiamen has attracted a large number of fish, providing abundant food resources for the terns that come to inhabit the area, according to Ke Yukun from the Xiamen Bird Watching Society.

To promote for wholesome bird watching, Siming district has established a temporary protection zone along the embankment. Dedicated patrol teams have been established, and real-time monitoring is implemented to strengthen the patrols.

During the protection period from May 15 to August 15 each year, local residents and tourists can watch the terns from a distance at designated bird-watching sites outside the protection zone.

