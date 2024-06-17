Home>>
China reports falling home prices in May
(Xinhua) 16:24, June 17, 2024
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Major Chinese cities reported falling home prices in May, official data showed on Monday.
The National Bureau of Statistics said that 70 large and medium-sized cities saw month-on-month declines in both new and second-hand home prices.
