Home>>
Beijing eases restrictions on home-buying outside fifth ring road
(Xinhua) 14:06, May 01, 2024
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Tuesday eased home-purchase limits in areas outside the fifth ring road to address the housing demands of its residents, according to a notice issued by the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development.
Local families with the Beijing hukou, or residence permit, can buy one additional commercial house outside the fifth ring road even if they already own two apartments in Beijing, the notice said.
Single adults with the Beijing hukou and those non-Beijing residents who have a record of paying social insurance or income tax for at least five consecutive years are allowed to purchase one more property outside the fifth ring road even if they already own one apartment in the city.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's real estate market faces regulatory scrutiny
- China to make housing development plans for 2024, 2025
- Index tracking China's long-term rental property sector launched
- New guideline bolsters financial support for rental housing market
- China ups support for housing rental market
- Minister vows differentiated measures to meet housing demand, stabilize market
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.