Beijing eases restrictions on home-buying outside fifth ring road

Xinhua) 14:06, May 01, 2024

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Tuesday eased home-purchase limits in areas outside the fifth ring road to address the housing demands of its residents, according to a notice issued by the municipal commission of housing and urban-rural development.

Local families with the Beijing hukou, or residence permit, can buy one additional commercial house outside the fifth ring road even if they already own two apartments in Beijing, the notice said.

Single adults with the Beijing hukou and those non-Beijing residents who have a record of paying social insurance or income tax for at least five consecutive years are allowed to purchase one more property outside the fifth ring road even if they already own one apartment in the city.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)