China ups support for housing rental market
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's financial regulators on Friday issued a guideline to provide stronger support for the housing rental market.
A financial support system for housing rentals will be established and improved to mainly address the needs of new urban residents and young people in major cities, according to the document released by the People's Bank of China and the National Administration of Financial Regulation.
The focus will be on encouraging the development of specialized and large-scale housing rental enterprises with self-owned properties.
Specifically, there will be more credit to rental home development and operation, and better financial services for related businesses. The sector will also be granted diversified financing channels, including bond issuance, real estate investment trust funds, and social investment.
While stepping up supportive policies, authorities will work to contain related financial risks, such as toughened credit fund management and clear and strict business boundaries, which will be designed to address speculation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Minister vows differentiated measures to meet housing demand, stabilize market
- Fine-tuned policies spark realty recovery
- China's home prices remain stable amid policy support
- China accelerates construction of government-subsidized rental housing projects
- China's overall demand for residential housing remains sufficient: spokesperson
- Fresh steps of 2 cities seen aiding home sales
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.