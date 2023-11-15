China's overall demand for residential housing remains sufficient: spokesperson

Xinhua) November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The overall rigid demand for residential housing and the needs of those who wish to improve their housing conditions in China remained sufficient, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) told a press conference Wednesday.

As various regions and departments further implement supportive measures for the property sector, and a new property development model gradually takes shape, China's property market will see a stable, healthy, and high-quality development in the future, said NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua.

