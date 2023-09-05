Vice Premier stresses building of government-subsidized housing

Xinhua) 08:49, September 05, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a teleconference on the planning and building of government-subsidized housing in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng Monday stressed efforts to address issues related to government-subsidized housing to better meet people's housing demand.

Reform and innovation should be used to tackle key issues related to government-subsidized housing, including construction scales, funds, and management. He made the remarks while addressing a teleconference on the planning and building of government-subsidized housing.

Highlighting its importance, the vice premier noted that government-subsidized housing could help ease the housing burden in big cities, effectively promote the transformation of China's real estate sector, and boost investment and consumption.

He said that the construction of government-subsidized housing is an arduous and complicated systematic project, urging efforts to plan ahead, put project management and costs under strict control, and consider the market situation comprehensively.

Measures should be taken to ensure that these houses are put under strict closed-off management and should not be on the market for trading, the vice premier said.

He said government-subsidized housing should focus on the need of wage earners with housing difficulties and low incomes, as well as talent covered by favorable government policies.

