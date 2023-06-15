Home>>
China's home prices see slower growth in May
(Xinhua) 11:13, June 15, 2023
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's housing market reported narrowed growth last month, official data showed Thursday.
In May, 46 out of 70 large and medium-sized cities saw month-on-month increases in new home prices, down from 62 in April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou -- went up 0.1 percent in May, down 0.3 percentage points from that in April.
In 31 second-tier cities, prices of new homes gained 0.2 percent, shrinking from the 0.4-percent increase a month earlier. Prices of new housing in 35 third-tier cities came in flat.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. housing starts fall in March on apartment construction
- Feb sustains housing recovery
- New policy for rental housing in pipeline
- Room for mortgage rate cuts seen
- Housing consumption to be key economic driver
- Housing sector showing signs of spunk with pre-owned units popular
- China overfulfills annual housing renovation target for 2022
- Yearender: China strives to improve people's well-being, raise quality of life
- U.S. housing starts sink in November for third consecutive month
- China improves equity financing to underpin housing market
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.