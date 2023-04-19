Home>>
U.S. housing starts fall in March on apartment construction
(Xinhua) 13:50, April 19, 2023
WASHINGTON, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Overall U.S. new home construction dropped 0.8 percent for March, according to data released Tuesday from the U.S. Commerce Department.
That was because the construction of new apartment buildings dropped.
However, at the same time, March saw a 2.7 percent jump in the building of single-family homes.
Building permits fell significantly by 8.8 percent.
Building permits are a crucial indicator of future construction.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. ignores warnings as migrant children put to work: New York Times
- U.S. hosts annual gun convention despite gun violence concerns: media
- Racial disparities in U.S. work against disaster recovery for people of color: CNN
- Record-high gun violence builds up underlying trauma in U.S.: media
- Experts sound alarm on dangers of U.S. maternity care shortage: ABC News
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.