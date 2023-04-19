U.S. ignores warnings as migrant children put to work: New York Times

Xinhua) 13:21, April 19, 2023

NEW YORK, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Over the past two years, more than 250,000 migrant children have come alone to the United States, with thousands of them having ended up in punishing jobs across the country -- working overnight in slaughterhouses, replacing roofs, operating machinery in factories -- all in violation of child labor laws, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing a recent investigation.

"After the article's publication in February, the White House announced policy changes and a crackdown on companies that hire children. But all along, there were signs of the explosive growth of this labor force and warnings that the (Joe) Biden administration ignored or missed," noted the report.

Again and again, veteran government staffers and outside contractors told the Health and Human Services Department, including in reports that reached Secretary Xavier Becerra, that children appeared to be at risk, according to the report.

"The Labor Department put out news releases noting an increase in child labor. Senior White House aides were shown evidence of exploitation, such as clusters of migrant children who had been found working with industrial equipment or caustic chemicals," it said.

"As the administration scrambled to clear shelters that were strained beyond capacity, children were released with little support to sponsors who expected them to take on grueling, dangerous jobs," it added.

In interviews with The Times, officials expressed concern for migrant children but shifted blame for failing to protect them, the report said.

