China overfulfills annual housing renovation target for 2022

Xinhua) 10:52, January 09, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China started the renovation of 52,500 old urban residential communities in the first 11 months of 2022, overfulfilling the annual target, data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development showed.

Some 8.76 million households will benefit from renovation projects that started last year, according to the ministry.

China renovated more than 160,000 rundown urban areas in the past decade, benefiting over 28 million households, according to the ministry.

