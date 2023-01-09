Home>>
China overfulfills annual housing renovation target for 2022
(Xinhua) 10:52, January 09, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China started the renovation of 52,500 old urban residential communities in the first 11 months of 2022, overfulfilling the annual target, data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development showed.
Some 8.76 million households will benefit from renovation projects that started last year, according to the ministry.
China renovated more than 160,000 rundown urban areas in the past decade, benefiting over 28 million households, according to the ministry.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Yearender: China strives to improve people's well-being, raise quality of life
- U.S. housing starts sink in November for third consecutive month
- China improves equity financing to underpin housing market
- China unveils financial measures to bolster housing market
- China rolls out measures to tackle housing challenge
- China's home prices ease in August
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.