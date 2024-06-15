"Chinese bridge" language proficiency competition held in Zimbabwe

HARARE, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese language students in Zimbabwe on Friday showcased their language competence at the 23rd edition of the Chinese Bridge competition held at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

The competition, which drew participants from primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges, was organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe, with support from the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe and Chinese enterprises.

In addition to speech performances, the competition also included a talent show in which participants showcased their appreciation of Chinese culture through dances, martial arts, and songs.

The winners from three categories received cash prizes, and first prize winners will represent Zimbabwe at the semi-finals and final competitions in China.

Avril Mukanyangi, 17, who was crowned the champion of the high school segment, impressed the judges and audience with her grasp of the Chinese language and culture. "Being number one and going to China to represent Zimbabwe, it feels like a dream come true," she said.

William Kamuchuruka, the first prize winner for the college students segment, was elated with the achievement. He hopes to further his studies in China.

"Having a chance to go to China, firstly, I can improve my Chinese. It is also a platform to express myself to use my Chinese to show the world or show everyone the achievements I have made in Chinese. There are also scholarships that come with this, so if I continue to push this forward, there is also a chance to study in China," he said.

In his welcome remarks at the event, University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Paul Mapfumo said the university values language as a tool and skill for transforming society.

"We understand the value of language in enhancing teaching and learning, in enhancing cross-cultural fertilization, in enhancing the value of business in a global context," said Mangena.

He said in today's interconnected world, the ability to communicate across cultures has become more important than ever before. "So we take language as opening doors for new opportunities, fostering understanding, and building bridges between people of different backgrounds."

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding congratulated the contestants on their participation in the language competition.

"As is widely recognized, language serves as a carrier of culture, a ladder that enables us to broaden our perspectives, and a tool that enhances dialogues and communications in this increasingly globalized world," said Zhou, stressing that the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Zimbabwe not only encompasses trade and investment but also incorporates cultural exchanges and educational cooperation.

