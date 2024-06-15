China urges Türkiye to revoke additional tariffs imposed on Chinese vehicles

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China urges Türkiye to immediately revoke the discriminatory tariffs imposed on Chinese-made passenger vehicles, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Friday.

On June 8, Türkiye announced the imposition of a 40 percent additional tariff on imported fuel and hybrid passenger vehicles from China, to start 30 days later. The country had previously imposed a 40 percent additional tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes Türkiye's imposition of additional tariffs on imports of Chinese passenger vehicles, an MOC spokesperson said.

Türkiye only imposes additional tariffs on passenger vehicles from China, resulting in discriminatory treatment of Chinese products, and the action violates the principles of the most-favored-nation treatment, said the spokesperson, adding that it is also a violation of the rules set by the World Trade Organization.

Türkiye's ever-changing policies not only undermine the interests of cooperative enterprises and Türkiye consumers, but also exacerbate Chinese companies' worries over the business environment in Türkiye, thereby denting their confidence in investing in the country, said the spokesperson.

China urges Türkiye to immediately lift the discriminatory tariff measures and work with China to promote the healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations, said the spokesperson, adding that necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

