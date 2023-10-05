China's auto association opposes EU anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles

Xinhua) 10:24, October 05, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Wednesday that it deplores and firmly opposes the European Commission's decision to launch an anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric passenger vehicles, noting that the move will severely disrupt global industrial and supply chains.

China is the largest overseas market for many automobile companies in the European Union (EU), which have witnessed the development of China's electric vehicle industry, said the association. It is an unequivocal fact that the Chinese electric vehicle market has seen fierce competition and does not rely on subsidies for support or protection, the association noted.

Initiated in utter disregard of the fact, the EU probe is an apparent act of protectionism that will slow the development of the electric vehicle industry in the EU and the rest of the world and hinder the global pursuit of carbon neutrality, the association said.

"The auto industries of China and the EU are partners instead of rivals, and their development requires fair competition instead of protectionism," it said. The Chinese auto industry is willing to communicate with its EU counterpart to consolidate and expand cooperation in various ways, according to the association.

