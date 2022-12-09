Home>>
China's auto sales down 7.9 pct in November
(Xinhua) 16:41, December 09, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales in November dropped 7.9 percent year on year to 2.33 million units, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Friday.
Auto sales in the January-November period totaled 24.3 million units, up 3.3 percent year on year, according to the data.
In November alone, sales of passenger vehicles went down 5.6 percent year on year to 2.08 million units.
