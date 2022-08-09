Export volume of commercial vehicles from Qingdao Port up over 90 pct yoy

Xinhua) 08:52, August 09, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2022 shows commercial vehicles before their shipment onto a ro-ro cargo vessel to depart for Africa at Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. By far this year, the export volume of commercial vehicles from Qingdao Port has grown over 90 percent on year-on-year basis. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

